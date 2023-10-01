Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $358.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average is $351.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

