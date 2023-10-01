Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $506.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.28.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

