Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.34 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

