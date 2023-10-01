Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

