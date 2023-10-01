Coerente Capital Management Sells 1,765 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coerente Capital Management reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 4.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

