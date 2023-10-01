Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $392.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

