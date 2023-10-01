Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

