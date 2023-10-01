Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,571 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 29,640,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,536,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.