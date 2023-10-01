apricus wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

apricus wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 29,640,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,536,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

