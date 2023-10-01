Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,375 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. 6,308,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

