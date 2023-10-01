Garland Capital Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 4.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.63. 2,246,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.27 and its 200-day moving average is $206.80. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.