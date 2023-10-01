Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,339. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.33.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

