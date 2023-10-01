iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. 4,753,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

