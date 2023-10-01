Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ET traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.03. 14,724,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,179,434. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

