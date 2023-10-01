International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 193,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 69.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 19.3% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

