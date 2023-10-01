Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 510 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

DIS stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

