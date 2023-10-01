Harrington Investments INC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,427,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

