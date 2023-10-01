Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,238,248,000 after buying an additional 2,579,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

