Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,136,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,238,054. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

