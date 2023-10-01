Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $273.27 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $202.28 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.