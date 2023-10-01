Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Zoetis stock opened at $173.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

