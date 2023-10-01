Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 207,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 115,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

