Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

