Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

