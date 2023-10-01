Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.84. 2,304,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,483. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

