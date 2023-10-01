Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 32,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,483. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

