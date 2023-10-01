AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $554.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

