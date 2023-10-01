AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

