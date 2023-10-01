Harrington Investments INC Buys 66 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.