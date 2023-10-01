Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.78. 4,405,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,694,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

