Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.2% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

COST traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $564.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.