LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.42. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.