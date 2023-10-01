Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.31. 1,002,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,708. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

