Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

BAC opened at $27.38 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

