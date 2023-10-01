1,214 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $830.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $862.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $777.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

