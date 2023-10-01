Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.25. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

