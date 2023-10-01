Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after acquiring an additional 131,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after acquiring an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.99. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $158.17 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

