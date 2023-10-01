Coerente Capital Management Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coerente Capital Management cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 5.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,533.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 137,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

