8,603 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

