CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Boosted by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. 5,365,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,430. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

