apricus wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

apricus wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 155,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.38. 1,007,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,925. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

