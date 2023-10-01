Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 544,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $102,369,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $216.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

