JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $273.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $202.28 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

