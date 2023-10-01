iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

USMV stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

