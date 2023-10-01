Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes $243,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

