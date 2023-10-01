RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. 6,366,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299,569. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

