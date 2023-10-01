Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMM opened at $93.62 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

