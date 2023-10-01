Apeiron RIA LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADP opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Get Our Latest Report on ADP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.