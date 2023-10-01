Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $202.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,694,690 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

