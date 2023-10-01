LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $338,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after buying an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

